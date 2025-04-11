Back to Play

Hosted by

Back to Play

About this event

80’s & 90’s Trivia Sponsorship

10349 MO-21 Bus

Hillsboro, MO 63050, USA

Slap Bracelet Backer
Free

Thank you for your raffle/basket donation! (Minimum $30 value) All baskets/items will need to be dropped off at Back to Play by Sunday September 7th.

Lisa Frank Fan Club Sponsor
$100

The Lisa Frank Fan Club includes:
- Social media spotlight prior to the event
- Business listed on Sponsor page on each team table

The Walkman Wonder Sponsor
$250

The Walkman Wonder includes:
- Social media spotlight
- Small logo placement on sponsor page
- Round sponsor w/logo on answer sheet

The Mixtape Master Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Mixtape Master includes:
- Social media spotlight
- Medium logo placement on sponsor page
- Round sponsor w/logo on answer sheet
- Table for 8 and mulligans

Blockbuster Title Sponsor
$750

The Blockbuster Title includes: Social media spotlight
- Large logo placement on sponsor page
- Branded trivia round sponsor with questions related to your industry and your logo on answer sheet - Table for 8 and mulligans
- Pizza and dessert provided for the table
- Beverage tickets for each player
- Ability to provide swag on all event tables

Add a donation for Back to Play

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!