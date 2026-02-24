The Massie Foundation

Hosted by

The Massie Foundation

About this event

80s BINGO NIGHT

The Wellington

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Daubler
$1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Jaydens bingo card
$10
bingo tickets
$5
raffel
$5
50/50
$5
Neon New Wave Sponsor
$100

Fresh, Flashy, Making Moves includes your business name listed on the event program.

The Mixtape Maverick
$250

Turning up the volume for a great cause includes the Neon New Wave level, plus 1 complimentary entry ticket, name listed on the Massie Foundation Website, newsletter, and Trifold.

The Boombox Benefactor
$500

Cranking it up to eleven includes everything in the Mixtaped Maverick level, plus 2 complimentary event tickets recognition on website, newsletter and trifold and recognition at all Massie events.

The Big Hair Headliner
$750

Bold, Loud. Totally Radical includes everything in the Boombox Benefactor level, plus 4 complimentary event tickets, company Logo displayed on our website, foundation newsletter, and recognition at the event

The Ultimate Rockstar
$1,000

The Headliner, The Legend, The Icon includes everything in Big Hair Headliner, plus 6 complimentary event tickets, a clickable link to your website on our website, and a clickable logo in our foundation newsletter.

Add a donation for The Massie Foundation

$

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