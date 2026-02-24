80s BINGO NIGHT

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Fresh, Flashy, Making Moves includes your business name listed on the event program.
Turning up the volume for a great cause includes the Neon New Wave level, plus 1 complimentary entry ticket, name listed on the Massie Foundation Website, newsletter, and Trifold.
Cranking it up to eleven includes everything in the Mixtaped Maverick level, plus 2 complimentary event tickets recognition on website, newsletter and trifold and recognition at all Massie events.
Bold, Loud. Totally Radical includes everything in the Boombox Benefactor level, plus 4 complimentary event tickets, company Logo displayed on our website, foundation newsletter, and recognition at the event
The Headliner, The Legend, The Icon includes everything in Big Hair Headliner, plus 6 complimentary event tickets, a clickable link to your website on our website, and a clickable logo in our foundation newsletter.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!