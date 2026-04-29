South Central Conference Association of Seventh-Day Adventist, Inc

Hosted by

South Central Conference Association of Seventh-Day Adventist, Inc

About this event

80th Anniversary Gala

183 Shelton Rd

Madison, AL 35758, USA

General Admission - Framework Builder
$75

As a Framework Builder, your support contributes to the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign and includes one general admission ticket to the gala.

Faithful Supporter
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This giving level designates you as a major supporter of the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign. You will be recognized among our major donors and receive two reserved seats at the gala.

Foundation Builder
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This level of giving supports the mission of the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign and includes two dedicated social media posts, rotating event recognition, a group mention during the program, listing in the post-event report, and four gala seats.

Kingdom Builder
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Kingdom Builder, your leadership gift advances the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign in a powerful way. You will receive elevated recognition, including three dedicated social media features, logo placement in featured rotation on event screens, verbal acknowledgment during the program, and individual recognition in the post-event impact report. This level also includes one reserved gala table.

General Admission
Pay what you can

Join us in building together—this pay-what-you-can ticket ensures everyone has a place at the table. Give as you’re able and be part of strengthening what matters most.

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