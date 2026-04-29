80th Anniversary Gala

About this event
As a Framework Builder, your support contributes to the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign and includes one general admission ticket to the gala.
This giving level designates you as a major supporter of the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign. You will be recognized among our major donors and receive two reserved seats at the gala.
This level of giving supports the mission of the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign and includes two dedicated social media posts, rotating event recognition, a group mention during the program, listing in the post-event report, and four gala seats.
As a Kingdom Builder, your leadership gift advances the ‘Together We Build’ Campaign in a powerful way. You will receive elevated recognition, including three dedicated social media features, logo placement in featured rotation on event screens, verbal acknowledgment during the program, and individual recognition in the post-event impact report. This level also includes one reserved gala table.
Join us in building together—this pay-what-you-can ticket ensures everyone has a place at the table. Give as you’re able and be part of strengthening what matters most.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!