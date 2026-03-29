Northwest Suburban Council PTA

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Northwest Suburban Council PTA

About this event

80th Anniversary Gala benefiting Feed15!

360 S Creekside Dr

Palatine, IL 60074, USA

Individual Ticket
$80

This is an individual ticket which will give you a seat at the Gala.

Branch Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Our Branch Sponsor will feed approximately 15 kids for 3 years. This level of support includes:

  • 1 reserved table (10 tickets) at the Gala
  • Recognition on Gala Signage including
    • ¼ page ad in program book
    • Logo Recognition in slide show
    • Logo on all Sponsor Signage at sponsor level
  • Verbal recognition during program
Sapling Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This level will feed approximately 8 kids for 3 years it includes:

  • 6 tickets to the Gala
  • Recognition on Gala Signage including
    • Logo recognition in program book
    • Logo Recognition in slide show
    • Logo on all Sponsor Signage at sponsor level
  • Verbal recognition during program
Sprout Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The level will feed approximately 4 kids for 3 years and includes:

  • 4 tickets to the Gala.
  • Recognition on Gala Signage including
    • Logo recognition in program book
    • Logo Recognition in slide show
    • Logo on all Sponsor Signage at sponsor level
  • Verbal recognition during program
Seed Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsor level feeds approximately 2 kids for 3 years. It includes:

  • 2 tickets to the Gala. 
  • Recognition on Gala Signage including
    • Logo recognition in program book
    • Logo Recognition in slide show
    • Logo on all Sponsor Signage at sponsor level
  • Verbal recognition during program
Table Ticket
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This ticket gives you one table (ten tickets) to the gala.

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