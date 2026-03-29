80th Anniversary Gala benefiting Feed15!

About this event
This is an individual ticket which will give you a seat at the Gala.
Our Branch Sponsor will feed approximately 15 kids for 3 years. This level of support includes:
This level will feed approximately 8 kids for 3 years it includes:
The level will feed approximately 4 kids for 3 years and includes:
This sponsor level feeds approximately 2 kids for 3 years. It includes:
This ticket gives you one table (ten tickets) to the gala.
$
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