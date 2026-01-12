Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz

Hosted by

Southern Women Athletic Association of the Deaf Taz

SWAAD Taz Hosts 80th Annual Men's & 36th Annual Women's SEAAD Regional Basketball Tournament

Volunteer
$25

You will receive an email to sign up for volunteer after you pay $25 - please check your email.

After Party
$25

Separate from combo ticket - After Party ONLY! No kids allowed!

Hall of Fame
$30

For SEAAD Hall of Fame individuals ONLY!

Delegate/Delegate-at-Large
$40

For Delegate/Delegate-at-Large individuals ONLY!

Senior Citizen
$35

(Age 65 & up)

College Student
$25

Please bring your College ID.

EARLY BIRD Combo
$40
Available until Jun 30

May 1 - June 30, 2026 included After Party!

EARLY BIRD Combo
$45
Available until Aug 31

July 1 - August 31, 2026 included After Party!

EARLY BIRD Combo
$50
Available until Oct 31

September 1 - October 31, 2026 included After Party!

EARLY BIRD Combo
$55
Available until Dec 31

November 1 - December 31, 2026 included After Party!

EARLY BIRD Combo
$60
Available until Jan 31

January 1 - 31, 2027 included After Party!

EARLY BIRD Combo
$65
Available until Mar 10

February 1 - March 10, 2027 included After Party!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!