SWAAD Taz Hosts 80th Annual Men's & 36th Annual Women's SEAAD Regional Basketball Tournament

You will receive an email to sign up for volunteer after you pay $25 - please check your email.
Separate from combo ticket - After Party ONLY! No kids allowed!
For SEAAD Hall of Fame individuals ONLY!
For Delegate/Delegate-at-Large individuals ONLY!
(Age 65 & up)
Please bring your College ID.
May 1 - June 30, 2026 included After Party!
July 1 - August 31, 2026 included After Party!
September 1 - October 31, 2026 included After Party!
November 1 - December 31, 2026 included After Party!
January 1 - 31, 2027 included After Party!
February 1 - March 10, 2027 included After Party!
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