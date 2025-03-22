NAACP Arkansas State Conference

80th Convention, Freedom Fund Gala and Youth & College Sponsorships

2 Riverfront Pl

North Little Rock, AR 72114, USA

PLATINUM SPONSOR (Event Sponsor)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

o 1 Premier table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
o 1 Premium Placement Full Page Ad (8.5” x 11”) in the Souvenir Journal
o 4 State Conference Registrations - Adult
o Company Logo on All Events and Promotional Materials
o President's Breakfast in "Company's Name"

GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

o 1 Premier table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
o Full Page Ad (8.5” x 11”) in the Souvenir Journal
o 2 State Conference Registrations - Adult
o Special Recognition at Freedom Fund Gala

SILVER SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

o 1-table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
o Half Page Ad (8.5” x 5.5”) in the Souvenir Journal
o Special Recognition at Freedom Fund Gala

T-SHIRT SPONSOR
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o 2 -tickets to L. C. & Daisy Bates Luncheon (Saturday, September 20, 2025)
o Company name listed in Convention Souvenir Journal
o Company logo on T-shirts

TABLE SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- 1 table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
- Company/Organization/Individual name listed in Souvenir Journal

  • Full page Ad in Souvenir Journal
FRIENDS OF THE NAACP
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o 2-tickets to Freedom Fund Gala
o Half Page Ad (8.5” x 5.5”) in the Souvenir Journal

