80th Convention, Freedom Fund Gala and Youth & College Sponsorships

o 1 Premier table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
o 1 Premium Placement Full Page Ad (8.5” x 11”) in the Souvenir Journal
o 4 State Conference Registrations - Adult
o Company Logo on All Events and Promotional Materials
o President's Breakfast in "Company's Name"
o 1 Premier table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
o Full Page Ad (8.5” x 11”) in the Souvenir Journal
o 2 State Conference Registrations - Adult
o Special Recognition at Freedom Fund Gala
o 1-table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
o Half Page Ad (8.5” x 5.5”) in the Souvenir Journal
o Special Recognition at Freedom Fund Gala
o 2 -tickets to L. C. & Daisy Bates Luncheon (Saturday, September 20, 2025)
o Company name listed in Convention Souvenir Journal
o Company logo on T-shirts
- 1 table at Freedom Fund Gala (seats 8)
- Company/Organization/Individual name listed in Souvenir Journal
o 2-tickets to Freedom Fund Gala
o Half Page Ad (8.5” x 5.5”) in the Souvenir Journal
1 - Ticket to Freedom Fund Gala, Friday, September 19, 2025
Sponsor 2 youth to attend convention.
Sponsor 1 youth to attend convention.
Adult Convention Attendee (Friday & Saturday) (Includes T-Shirt)
Individual Ticket to Freedom Fund Gala - Friday, September 19, 2025
$
