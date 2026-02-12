80th Southwestern Regional Convention Kickoff Affair

Hosted by
About this event
TWENTY6
Cafe Bar & Lounge
Thursday, March 5th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM
1009 N Harvey Ave, OKC
****** OR ******
The OAK ROOM
Friday, March 6th | 6:00PM - 9:00PM
810 NW 6th St. OKC
****** OR ******
SUNSET
Friday, March 6th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM
401 NW 10th St. OKC
TWENTY6
Cafe Bar & Lounge
Thursday, March 5th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM
1009 N Harvey Ave, OKC
****** ANY TWO ******
The OAK ROOM
Friday, March 6th | 6:00PM - 9:00PM
810 NW 6th St. OKC
****** ANY TWO******
SUNSET
Friday, March 6th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM
401 NW 10th St. OKC
****** ALL EVENTS ******
TWENTY6
Cafe Bar & Lounge
Thursday, March 5th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM
1009 N Harvey Ave, OKC
****** AND ******
The OAK ROOM
Friday, March 6th | 6:00PM - 9:00PM
810 NW 6th St. OKC
****** AND ******
SUNSET
Friday, March 6th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM
401 NW 10th St. OKC
Table reservations require an individual ticket purchase.
Table reservations require an individual ticket purchase.
Table reservations require an individual ticket purchase.
Section reservations require an individual ticket and requires one bottle purchase.
Section reservations require an individual ticket and requires one bottle purchase.
Section reservations require an individual ticket and requires one bottle purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!