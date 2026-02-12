ALPHA PHI ALPHA - BETA ETA LAMBDA CHAPTER

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ALPHA PHI ALPHA - BETA ETA LAMBDA CHAPTER

About this event

80th Southwestern Regional Convention Kickoff Affair

1009 N Harvey Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73102, USA

Kickoff Event Entry
$20

TWENTY6

Cafe Bar & Lounge

Thursday, March 5th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM

1009 N Harvey Ave, OKC


****** OR ******

The OAK ROOM

Friday, March 6th | 6:00PM - 9:00PM

810 NW 6th St. OKC


****** OR ******

SUNSET

Friday, March 6th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM

401 NW 10th St. OKC

Two Events
$30

TWENTY6

Cafe Bar & Lounge

Thursday, March 5th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM

1009 N Harvey Ave, OKC


****** ANY TWO ******

The OAK ROOM

Friday, March 6th | 6:00PM - 9:00PM

810 NW 6th St. OKC


****** ANY TWO******

SUNSET

Friday, March 6th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM

401 NW 10th St. OKC

All Events
$50

****** ALL EVENTS ******


TWENTY6

Cafe Bar & Lounge

Thursday, March 5th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM

1009 N Harvey Ave, OKC


****** AND ******

The OAK ROOM

Friday, March 6th | 6:00PM - 9:00PM

810 NW 6th St. OKC


****** AND ******

SUNSET

Friday, March 6th | 10:00PM - 2:00AM

401 NW 10th St. OKC

Reserve a Table (Twenty6 Lounge)
$50

Table reservations require an individual ticket purchase.

Reserve a Table (Oak Room)
$50

Table reservations require an individual ticket purchase.

Reserve a Table (Sunset)
$50

Table reservations require an individual ticket purchase.

Reserve a Section (Twenty6 Lounge)
$100

Section reservations require an individual ticket and requires one bottle purchase.

Reserve a Section (Oak Room)
$100

Section reservations require an individual ticket and requires one bottle purchase.

Reserve a Section (Sunset)
$100

Section reservations require an individual ticket and requires one bottle purchase.

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