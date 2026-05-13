EmpowerHER NEXT Foundation

Hosted by

EmpowerHER NEXT Foundation

About this event

81 Kicks to a Cure Kickball Registration & Waiver

1501 Western Blvd

Tarboro, NC 27886, USA

Adult Player Registration
Free

Registration is not complete until the Kickball Participation Waiver linked in the event description has been signed.


Adult player registration for the 81 Kicks to a Cure kickball

Youth player registration for the 81 Kicks to a Cure kickbal
Free

Registration is not complete until the Kickball Participation Waiver linked in the event description has been signed.


Youth player registration for the 81 Kicks to a Cure kickball.

Parent/guardian consent required. (Required for participants under 18)

Add a donation for EmpowerHER NEXT Foundation

$

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