81 Kicks to a Cure Kickball Registration & Waiver

About this event
Registration is not complete until the Kickball Participation Waiver linked in the event description has been signed.
Adult player registration for the 81 Kicks to a Cure kickball
Registration is not complete until the Kickball Participation Waiver linked in the event description has been signed.
Youth player registration for the 81 Kicks to a Cure kickball.
Parent/guardian consent required. (Required for participants under 18)
$
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