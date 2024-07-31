Online 50/50 Fundraiser - YaYAS of Citrus, Inc

🎉 Win Big and Make a Difference! 🎉
Join our exciting online 50/50 fundraiser and you could be the lucky winner of a HUGE CASH PRIZE! Not only do you have the chance to win big, but you'll also be supporting YaYAS of Citrus, Inc., a cause that means so much to our community.
Here’s How It Works
Buy Your Tickets Online: 50% of the proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other 50% supports YaYAS, and their amazing mission
Help us Reach our $10,000 Goal: Share this opportunity with your family, friends and community partners - together we can help disrupt the cycle of homelessness
Draw Date: One winner will be drawn live on Facebook, July 31st 2024 @ 8pm EST. YaYAS will contact the winner following the drawing.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to WIN BIG and support a great cause. Every ticket brings us closer to our goal of making a difference within our community.
Thank you for your support, and good luck!
YaYAS of Citrus, Inc.
[email protected]
Learn more about our mission here:
https://yayasofcitrus.org/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553357879140