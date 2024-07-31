Logo
YaYAS of Citrus, Inc
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Online 50/50 Fundraiser - YaYAS of Citrus, Inc

🎉 Win Big and Make a Difference! 🎉

Join our exciting online 50/50 fundraiser and you could be the lucky winner of a HUGE CASH PRIZE! Not only do you have the chance to win big, but you'll also be supporting YaYAS of Citrus, Inc., a cause that means so much to our community.

 

Here’s How It Works

 

Buy Your Tickets Online:  50% of the proceeds go to one lucky winner, and the other 50% supports YaYAS, and their amazing mission

 

Help us Reach our $10,000 Goal:  Share this opportunity with your family, friends and community partners - together we can help disrupt the cycle of homelessness 

 

Draw Date:  One winner will be drawn live on Facebook, July 31st 2024 @ 8pm EST. YaYAS will contact the winner following the drawing.

 

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to WIN BIG and support a great cause. Every ticket brings us closer to our goal of making a difference within our community.

 

Thank you for your support, and good luck!

 

YaYAS of Citrus, Inc.

[email protected]

 

Learn more about our mission here:

https://yayasofcitrus.org/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553357879140

 

common:freeFormsBy