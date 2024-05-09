Nimesh Patel @ UW

MUST READ





Disclaimers

Zeffy automatically adds a donation at checkout. You are responsible for updating that as you wish (you can donate $0). We will NOT issue partial or full refunds for ANY donations to ANY organization. If you are a UW student, you MUST enter your UW email. If you do not, you will NOT receive your tickets, and you will NOT receive a partial or full refund. You MUST read and agree to our terms and conditions ( https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GyHZ1OH0BP2UL8Zg4ukDeKt1onqxFMF9/view?usp=sharing ).





🎤🌟 UW, Ready for Comedy Night with Nimesh Patel? 🌟🎭





📍 Location: Kane Hall, Room 130

📅 Date: May 9, 2024

⏰ Time: 8:30pm - 10pm





🎫🚨 Score Your Tickets Now! 🚨🎫

UW, gear up for a night packed with laughs! Nimesh Patel, an Emmy-nominated SNL writer and a staple in the comedy scene, is hitting Kane Hall for an unforgettable show. This is your chance to catch live stand-up from a comedian who’s rocked stages across the country, from Comedy Central to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Grab your tickets before they disappear!





🏆 Meet Your Headliner: Nimesh Patel

Nimesh isn’t just any comic; he's a comedy powerhouse. He crafts jokes that hit home and stories that have audiences hanging on every word. From tackling everyday quirks to diving into deep cultural commentary, Nimesh does it all with a smirk.





🎉 And Guess What? There’s a Surprise Opener!

We’re not spilling the beans yet, but expect someone awesome to kick things off. This secret act is the perfect appetizer to Nimesh’s main course of comedy—so make sure you’re seated early!





🎟 Why Wait? Get Tickets Now!

Here’s the deal: ticket prices will jump as the event nears. Why pay more later when you can lock in a sweet deal today? Plus, early birds get the best spots. Don’t let someone else take your seat!





🤝 Everyone’s Invited

Flying solo or bringing the squad? All are welcome. Kane Hall’s going to be buzzing with energy, perfect for a night out with friends or a unique date.





🎟 Act Fast—Tickets Selling Like Hot Cakes!

Seriously, they’re going fast. Secure your spot to witness Nimesh Patel live, and discover who our mystery opener is. This isn’t just a comedy show; it’s the comedy event of the season.





🎤💥 Lock in Your Night of Laughs Now! 💥🎤