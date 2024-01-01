2024 Johnston Manor Halloween Gala

Thank you for your interest and support of the Johnston Manor Halloween Gala!





This year we are supporting A Special Wish- Dayton Chapter, 100% of proceeds will go to their cause.





The Mission of A Special Wish Foundation- Dayton Chapter is to grant the wish of a child or adolescent (birth through age 20) who has been diagnosed by a physician with a life-threatening disorder.





In honor of these amazing children, our theme this year is, "Super Heroes and Villains". Come dressed to impress as your favorite character!

This event is for individuals 21 years of age and older. Ticket sales include food, open bar, and entry into prize give aways throughout the night.





Doors open at 7:30 with music and dancing to follow at 8pm. We can't wait to see you and THANK YOU for your support!





The Johnston Family