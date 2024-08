We are having a raffle to win a set of 3 gift certificates! The winner will get all items listed below:

- $100 gift certificate to 19th Street Pizzeria

- $25 to Shake Shack

- “Taste of Handel’s” card with one free monthly treat each month for a year (ex: free milkshake in April, free pint in October, etc.)





100% of money raised will help support the AYSO Rancho Cucamonga Flames Boys 12U team! This money will help pay for upcoming tournaments.