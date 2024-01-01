Pickle in2 Inclusion

Join us for an exciting night of pickleball at the Austin Pickle Ranch! Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this tournament is perfect for all skill levels. With eight courts reserved, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to play, socialize, and enjoy the fun!





This event is hosted by Joaquin in2 Inclusion (Ji2) in collaboration with Austin Pickle Ranch to support our mission of building a better Texas for Texans living with special needs. Proceeds from the tournament will help us provide resources, workshops, and support for families, educators and children in need within our community.





What to Expect:

Food and Drinks: Enjoy delicious food and drinks available for purchase from local vendors.

Networking and Fun: A great opportunity to meet new people, network with other pickleball enthusiasts, and have a blast!

Raise the Most!

Teams will be able to raise funds to see who can raise the most money. The top teams will receive prizes! If you want to compete against other teams, let us know after you sign up and we will give you your own unique code.