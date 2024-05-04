Troubles with Bird Dogs Workshop

May 4, 2024, 8am – 4pm

Old Hemlock Foundation, 17098 Brandonville Pike, Bruceton Mills, WV 26525





If you are to gun over bird dogs with much frequency at some unpleasant moment Troubles

with Bird Dogs is destined to find you. Trouble can come in many forms and when less

expected. This workshop is designed to help you be prepared when that time comes and

potentially save your dog’s life. After all, we owe it to our furry hunting companions to be

prepared for when trouble arrives, so we may protect them, care for them, and help them live

full, healthy lives.





This workshop will cover topics on field first aid kits, first aid and dog health, triaging traumatic

injuries, identifying traps and how to release your dog from one, and how to manage and train

for wildlife altercations. Two of the top veterinarians in the region, Dr. George Seiler and Dr.

Jesse Fallon, and Nick Adair from the Gun Dog It Yourself podcast will be presenting and

available for questions. The skills and experiences learned will help guide your preparedness,

confidence, and ability to handle a variety of troubles you and your bird dog might encounter in

the field.





This workshop is designed to educate, but also commemorate. The title Troubles with Bird

Dogs is an homage to the late George Bird Evans and his book titled the same. George was a

man with a deep love for his wife, his dogs, and his birds and this passion can be felt in his

writings of many upland hunting books and articles. The Old Hemlock Foundation, in

partnership with the Bird Dog Society, want to support individuals living with bird dogs and

promote the lifestyle that George Bird and Kay Evans lived and loved so dearly.





Workshop Itinerary:

8:00 AM – Field First Aid Kits

Presented by Richard Baylor





9:00 AM – Field First Aid Care

Presented by Jesse Fallon, DVM





10:10 AM – Field Trauma Care

Presented by George Seiler, DVM





11:30 AM - Lunch (a cold lunch and drinks provided)





12:30 PM – Tour of Old Hemlock, the home of George and Kay Evans

with LeJay Graffious





2:00 PM – Encounters with Traps

Presented by Jim Burris





3:00 PM – Dealing with Wildlife (porcupines, skunks, and snakes)

Presented by Nick Adair