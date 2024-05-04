St. Clement Catholic School Family Luau Auction Night

One Ohana...One Purpose...





🌺 Join Us for Our Family Luau Auction Night at Saint Clement Catholic School! 🌴





Aloha! Escape to an evening of island enchantment at the SCCS Family Luau Auction! Get ready to sway to the rhythm of tropical music, savor delicious island-inspired cuisine, and bid on incredible items—all while supporting Saint Clement Catholic School.





Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Time: 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Location: St. Clement Catholic School

790 Calhoun Street, Hayward







Indulge in the Spirit of Aloha:

🌺 Enjoy a Welcome Lei Greeting

🍹 Sip on Refreshing Tiki Cocktails

🌴 Delight in Festive Island Fare

🎶 Groove to Live Music & Entertainment

💰 Bid on Exclusive Auction Items

🏝️ Embrace the Tropical Vibes





Your attendance and generosity will help enhance educational experiences for our students. Let's come together to make a difference in our school community while celebrating the spirit of aloha!





Mahalo,

SCCS Parent Club









Don't forget to purchase a GOLDEN Ticket for your chance to win a fabulous trip for

a 7-Night Luxurious Mexico Beach 4-Star Resort Getaway.

Golden ticket raffle will be drawn on Auction Night, May 4th.

You do not need to be present to win.









*This is a Family Event - All are Welcome!

(Special activities and entertainment for school-aged children ages 4-13)





**Purchase tickets by April 28th.

Pre-ticket sales only.





***This is a cashless event - Credit Card Only