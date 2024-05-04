St. Clement Catholic School Family Luau Auction Night

One Ohana...One Purpose...
🌺 Join Us for Our Family Luau Auction Night at Saint Clement Catholic School! 🌴
Aloha! Escape to an evening of island enchantment at the SCCS Family Luau Auction! Get ready to sway to the rhythm of tropical music, savor delicious island-inspired cuisine, and bid on incredible items—all while supporting Saint Clement Catholic School.
Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024
Time: 4:00pm - 8:00pm
Location: St. Clement Catholic School
790 Calhoun Street, Hayward
Indulge in the Spirit of Aloha:
🌺 Enjoy a Welcome Lei Greeting
🍹 Sip on Refreshing Tiki Cocktails
🌴 Delight in Festive Island Fare
🎶 Groove to Live Music & Entertainment
💰 Bid on Exclusive Auction Items
🏝️ Embrace the Tropical Vibes
Your attendance and generosity will help enhance educational experiences for our students. Let's come together to make a difference in our school community while celebrating the spirit of aloha!
Mahalo,
SCCS Parent Club
Don't forget to purchase a GOLDEN Ticket for your chance to win a fabulous trip for
a 7-Night Luxurious Mexico Beach 4-Star Resort Getaway.
Golden ticket raffle will be drawn on Auction Night, May 4th.
You do not need to be present to win.
*This is a Family Event - All are Welcome!
(Special activities and entertainment for school-aged children ages 4-13)
**Purchase tickets by April 28th.
Pre-ticket sales only.
***This is a cashless event - Credit Card Only