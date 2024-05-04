Logo
Saint Clement Catholic School
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

St. Clement Catholic School Family Luau Auction Night

790 Calhoun St, Hayward, CA 94544, USA

One Ohana...One Purpose...


🌺 Join Us for Our Family Luau Auction Night at Saint Clement Catholic School! 🌴


Aloha! Escape to an evening of island enchantment at the SCCS Family Luau Auction! Get ready to sway to the rhythm of tropical music, savor delicious island-inspired cuisine, and bid on incredible items—all while supporting Saint Clement Catholic School.


Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Time: 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Location: St. Clement Catholic School

790 Calhoun Street, Hayward


Indulge in the Spirit of Aloha:

🌺 Enjoy a Welcome Lei Greeting

🍹 Sip on Refreshing Tiki Cocktails

🌴 Delight in Festive Island Fare

🎶 Groove to Live Music & Entertainment

💰 Bid on Exclusive Auction Items

🏝️ Embrace the Tropical Vibes


Your attendance and generosity will help enhance educational experiences for our students. Let's come together to make a difference in our school community while celebrating the spirit of aloha!


Mahalo,

SCCS Parent Club 



Don't forget to purchase a GOLDEN Ticket for your chance to win a fabulous trip for 

a 7-Night Luxurious Mexico Beach 4-Star Resort Getaway. 

Golden ticket raffle will be drawn on Auction Night, May 4th. 

You do not need to be present to win. 



*This is a Family Event - All are Welcome!

(Special activities and entertainment for school-aged children ages 4-13)


**Purchase tickets by April 28th.

Pre-ticket sales only. 


***This is a cashless event - Credit Card Only

common:freeFormsBy