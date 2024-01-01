Butler Beer Bash 2024 is where we bring people together for beer and live music. Enjoy the sounds of the Cassette Junkies, several local breweries including Third Eye Brewing (Hamilton & Sharonville), Marco's pizza (Mason) and BC Brewing Co. (Mason). Each entry purchase will receive event cup that includes (10) 5oz drink tickets. Free Parking and bathrooms onsite. Live music will begin at 6pm and end at 10pm. This is for nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (HY CREST Swim Club) capital fund campaign to help with improvement's.





We have teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester / Liberty with their Mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Vision to provide a world class club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and leadership, and living a healthy lifestyle. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester / Liberty.





We will have various beverages including soda & water for purchase.





Additional drink tickets may be purchased during event.





Music - Cassette Junkies is a Cincinnati based cover / show band playing "Cassette Era" arena classic rock. Playing fun, danceable hot covers of the late 70's and 80's. https://www.cassettejunkies.com/about





Marco's Pizza - Taylorsville location (Pizza Sponsor) https://www.marcos.com/





Third Eye Brewing - Sharonville / Hamilton Location's. https://thirdeyebrewingco.com/





BC Brewing Co. - Liberty / Mason Location's. https://www.bcsbrewing.com/





This is a 21 and over only event.





This is a rain or shine event.





Tickets are on sale now! Limited VIP ticket are available.





Note: If interested in sponsoring this event please reach out to [email protected]



















