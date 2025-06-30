PTO Membership (2024-2025)

Thank you for your interest in becoming a member of the Pearce Elementary PTO!





The number one reason to join the Pearce PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) is to benefit your child. In doing so you also help your school. How involved you are is completely up to you! We appreciate parent support by doing just one, some or all of the below.





*Membership. Simply being a member helps support our efforts, and gives us a way to connect with you.

*Volunteer. By volunteering at PTO sponsored events, you further help us make them successful.

*Meetings. By attending monthly PTO Meetings you have a chance to learn more about PTO's involvement in the school and have a voice.

*Committees. By either becoming a committee member, or leading a committee, you can focus on certain elements of the PTO and how it supports Pearce teachers, staff and students.

*Officer. By serving as one of the annually elected officers of either President, Vice President, Secretary or Treasurer, you help make a difference.





If you want to take on a more active role, there are many PTO advantages.





* Get Connected. There's no better way to know what's happening in your school.

* Tap into a Network. PTO functions are opportunities to meet other parents and teachers, building rapport and discuss issues that are on your mind. You can share ideas, concerns, and experiences.

*Watch Yourself Grow. By volunteering with your PTO, you put your skills and hobbies to use for a noble cause - your child and all children in the community.

*Speak Up. PTO can be a way for you to more effectively suggest change at your child's school.

*Witness Improvement. By getting involved at your child's school you'll be part of the solution, helping make positive changes. Our PTO plays an important role in fundraising for curriculum based programs, needs of teachers and students, and social/family events.

*Be a Role Model. By becoming a PTO member, you'll be demonstrating to your child the importance you place on education.





So help support your child, their teachers, and the school by joining the Pearce PTO. The PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) consists of parents and teachers who work together to support and enrich all students.