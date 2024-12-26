“818. Excel Package” Book Launch & Seminar

Join us for the exclusive launch of the 818 Excel Package by Author Khabir Legend, alongside Monica Mullins, CEO of Positive Credit Builders LLC. This free event is designed to inspire and equip attendees with actionable strategies for building personal and business credit. Be part of a transformative evening and connect with like-minded individuals ready to become Legend Makers in 2025. Secure your spot now!

Join us for the exclusive launch of the 818 Excel Package by Author Khabir Legend, alongside Monica Mullins, CEO of Positive Credit Builders LLC. This free event is designed to inspire and equip attendees with actionable strategies for building personal and business credit. Be part of a transformative evening and connect with like-minded individuals ready to become Legend Makers in 2025. Secure your spot now!

More details...