NEKA Sailing presents

BASH BEFORE THE THRASH - a season opener party





Gain insights from a very successful Newport-Bermuda NEKA team as well as share stories and camaraderie with other sailors while supporting NEKA Sailing





Friday, April 12, 2024, 7 PM to 10 PM

at

"Wayne Manor" of Batman movie fame (Stevenson Taylor Hall)

Webb Institute

298 Crescent Beach Road

Glen Cove, NY 11542

$100 Donation

Beer, wine, and light bites