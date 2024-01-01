Raffle (1)

ECMAA (Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 1981. It operates independently without any political or religious affiliations. Embracing inclusivity, we welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds, including non-Ethiopians, to engage in our activities and become members, recognizing that diversity enhances everyone's experiences. Our main goal is to foster a connected and thriving community that leverages resources and opportunities within our larger societal framework.





Our organization is committed to meeting the diverse needs of the Ethiopian community in the New York tristate region through a variety of programs and initiatives. These initiatives range from workshops on mental health first aid, financial planning, and college application processes to career networking events, historical panel discussions, film screenings, Ethiopian cultural events, and social gatherings.





Operated by volunteers from the community who serve on the board and advisory council, our events are open to the public at minimal or no cost. However, we depend on fundraising activities to cover operational costs and sustain our programming.





We are grateful for the generosity of SONY Hall, allowing us to offer 2 complimentary tickets for the Mulatu Astatke concert on Wednesday, June 19th at 8 pm. These tickets are being raffled as part of a fundraising initiative for our organization.





We invite you to participate in the raffle and kindly assist in promoting this opportunity within your networks.





With gratitude,

ECMAA Board & Advisory Council