MOSAIC Raffle

Join us at the upcoming MOSAIC Mix and Mingle for an evening filled with creativity, community, and chances to win exciting prizes! As part of the festivities, we're hosting a raffle with an array of fantastic items generously donated by local artists, businesses, and supporters of the arts. Purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win one of these incredible prizes and support the vibrant arts scene in our community.





Prizes include:

2 Tickets Ballet Texas Presents Peter Pan & Gift Card to Downtown Restaurant

2 Tickets Brauntex Presents An Evening with Henry Winkler & Gift Card to Downtown Restaurant

2 Tickets En Vivo Presents Red, White & Tuna & Gift Card to Downtown Restaurant

2 Tickets Mid-Texas Symphony Presents Puttin’ On the Ritz & Gift Card to Downtown Restaurant

Lottery Ticket Basket with a chance to win up to 1 Million Dollars

Every raffle ticket purchased helps fund the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council's mission to promote and nurture the arts in our community. Don't miss this opportunity to win amazing prizes while supporting a cause that enriches our cultural landscape. Get your raffle tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening of art, music, and celebration!





We can't wait to see you there!





The winner of the raffle does not need to be present to win.