The Joshua Project HTX First Annual Fundraiser!

Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter and generosity at our first annual fundraiser! Your ticket will find you with plenty to eat, two complimentary drinks, and entertainment by not one, but two comedians - Daren Neely & Melissa Williams! Plus, get ready to bid on exclusive items in our silent auction, offering unique treasures and experiences. Your ticket promises a night of entertainment and also supports the work of The Joshua Project. Grab your ticket or sponsor a table today and be part of making a difference in the lives of young men aging out of foster care.