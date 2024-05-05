Raffle - Astros Basket by BSA Venture Crew .30-06

Over $400.00 worth of ASTROS items!!





Drawing will be on Sunday, May 5th, 2024 at 5:00pm CDT.

Winner will be notified immediately after the drawing.

** we are continually adding to this basket - keep checking back for updated photos **





Our Houston-based BSA Venture Crew .30-06 is raffling this fantastic basket full of gear for Astros fans! Please help support our Crew as we plan an International Conservation Experience to Costa Rica in June, 2024. Your support will enhance our Crew's understanding of wildlife management and conservation; two of our core values.





The contents of the basket has everything Astros including:

Two (2) handmade Astros-themed Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls

Socks

Pennant

Bluetooth speaker

Jersey

T-shirts

Rain poncho

Clear stadium-approved bag

Lawn flag

Jose Altuve bobblehead

Alex Bregman bobblehead

Gift Card

Caps

and much more!

Questions? Please contact Heidi Rao, Venture Hunting Crew .30-06 Advisor, [email protected]





Thank you for your Support!



