81st Department of PA Convention

As a reminder, this payment is for registration fees only. Delegate Registration Forms must still be completed and submitted separately.





Welcome to the Department of Pennsylvania Marine Corps League 81st Convention — Safari at the Kalahari!

Join Marines, Associates, Auxiliary Members, Devil Dogs, Fleas, and friends from across Pennsylvania for a weekend of fellowship, convention business, laughter, and unforgettable memories at the beautiful Kalahari Resort & Convention Center.

This year’s safari-themed convention combines Marine Corps League tradition with a fun and welcoming atmosphere filled with camaraderie, celebration, and adventure.

Connect • Celebrate • Make Memories

Semper Fidelis