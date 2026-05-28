Department of PA, Marine Corps League

Hosted by

Department of PA, Marine Corps League

About this event

81st Department of PA Convention

250 Kalahari Blvd

Pocono Manor, PA 18349, USA

Delegate Registration
$15

As a reminder, this payment is for registration fees only. Delegate Registration Forms must still be completed and submitted separately.


Welcome to the Department of Pennsylvania Marine Corps League 81st Convention — Safari at the Kalahari!

Join Marines, Associates, Auxiliary Members, Devil Dogs, Fleas, and friends from across Pennsylvania for a weekend of fellowship, convention business, laughter, and unforgettable memories at the beautiful Kalahari Resort & Convention Center.

This year’s safari-themed convention combines Marine Corps League tradition with a fun and welcoming atmosphere filled with camaraderie, celebration, and adventure.

Connect • Celebrate • Make Memories

Semper Fidelis

Department Grand Banquet & Awards Ceremony
$75

As a reminder, this payment is for reservation fees only. Banquet Reservation Forms must still be completed and submitted separately.


Cash Bar Opens 1800 / Dinner Served 1900

Advance Reservations Deadline - June 5, 2026

Menu Options: Menu will be served buffet-style with entree of either beef or chicken, chef's choice of vegetables, rolls and butter, chef's choice of dessert, and coffee, teas and iced tea.

Advertisement MCL/MCLA/MODD 1/4 Page
$35

Purchase a 1/4-page ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book

Advertisement MCL/MCLA/MODD 1/2 page
$60

Purchase a 1/2-page ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book

Advertisement MCL/MCLA/MODD Full-page
$100

Purchase a Full-page ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book

Commercial Advertisement 1/2-page
$90

Purchase a 1/2-page Commercial ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book

Commercial Advertisement Full-page
$150

Purchase a Full-page Commercial ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book

Commercial Advertisement-Bronze Sponsor
$500

Full-page advertisement and a table for one day. Table space is based on availability; Gold Sponsor has priority space.

Commercial Advertisement-Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Full-page advertisement, and table set-up for two days. Table space based on availability; Gold Sponsor has priority space.

Commercial Advertisement-Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Full-page advertisement, table set-up for two days, as well as, have lunch sponsored for attendees. Guaranteed table space for first FOUR contracts completed.

Add a donation for Department of PA, Marine Corps League

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