81st Department of PA Convention

About this event
As a reminder, this payment is for registration fees only. Delegate Registration Forms must still be completed and submitted separately.
Welcome to the Department of Pennsylvania Marine Corps League 81st Convention — Safari at the Kalahari!
Join Marines, Associates, Auxiliary Members, Devil Dogs, Fleas, and friends from across Pennsylvania for a weekend of fellowship, convention business, laughter, and unforgettable memories at the beautiful Kalahari Resort & Convention Center.
This year’s safari-themed convention combines Marine Corps League tradition with a fun and welcoming atmosphere filled with camaraderie, celebration, and adventure.
Connect • Celebrate • Make Memories
Semper Fidelis
As a reminder, this payment is for reservation fees only. Banquet Reservation Forms must still be completed and submitted separately.
Cash Bar Opens 1800 / Dinner Served 1900
Advance Reservations Deadline - June 5, 2026
Menu Options: Menu will be served buffet-style with entree of either beef or chicken, chef's choice of vegetables, rolls and butter, chef's choice of dessert, and coffee, teas and iced tea.
Purchase a 1/4-page ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book
Purchase a 1/2-page ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book
Purchase a Full-page ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book
Purchase a 1/2-page Commercial ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book
Purchase a Full-page Commercial ad for the Dept of PA Convention Book
Full-page advertisement and a table for one day. Table space is based on availability; Gold Sponsor has priority space.
Full-page advertisement, and table set-up for two days. Table space based on availability; Gold Sponsor has priority space.
Full-page advertisement, table set-up for two days, as well as, have lunch sponsored for attendees. Guaranteed table space for first FOUR contracts completed.
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