Compassionate Heart Gift Partner $1000+





Compassionate heart Gift Partner. For gifts of $1000+





First, we would like to thank you for even considering giving such a gracious gift.

The heart of gold is our highest level gift partner and we are so grateful for the kindness and compassion of these amazing donors.









Compassionate heart gift partners will have many insights and perks including.





Up to 5 Heart of Gold Certificates for you or your business/org

VIP Entry to our quarterly events/fundraisers.

URL Listings on our website and social media pages.

Custom impact report to detail the difference your gift has made for OSEC and our clients.

Spotlight partner: Custom paragraph in our quarterly newsletter. (if requested)

Sponsorship placement on all quarterly event flyers.(if requested)











