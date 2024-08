Thank you for visiting our Cystinosis Awareness Day Raffle Page to raise funds for the Cystinosis community!





You may enter as many raffles as you'd like for each prize.





Proceeds will go to Cystinosis Patient Advocacy Groups to benefit the Cystinosis community in honor of Cystinosis Awareness Day.





We will announce the winners of the raffle prizes on Tuesday, May 7th at the end of our company Cystinosis Awareness Day event.