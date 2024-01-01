Sponsor a Stuffed Animal for a Child with Pediatric Cancer

Bring Comfort and Joy for Only $15!





We are reaching out for donations to help cover the cost of the stuffed animals. On the certificate for the sponsored stuffed animal, donors can opt to have "Sponsored by (their name)" included.





The Thunderbird Children's Oncology Department is hosting an event for children in treatment and their families. We will have a booth where children can choose a stuffed animal and create a birth certificate for their new friend.





How It Works:

Sponsor a Stuffed Animal – For $15, provide a stuffed animal to a child with cancer. Receive a Certificate – Get an emailed certificate with a picture of the stuffed animal you sponsored. Child's Comfort – The child will receive the stuffed animal, name it, and create their own certificate.

Why Sponsor? Stuffed animals offer comfort and companionship to children during treatment.





Join Us in Making a Difference!