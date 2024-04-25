SAMi Philly: Bukharian Chol Hamoed Themed Pesach Dinner

Join the Sephardic American Mizrahi Initiative (SAMI) of Philadelphia for a unique and delightful experience with our Chol Hamoed Bukharian Themed Pesach Dinner!





Step into a world of rich traditions and savor an evening of Bukharian Jewish heritage.





Date: April 25th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: 44 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106



This special event will occur at the historic synagogue steeped in American history and founded in 1740. Embrace the warmth of the Bukharian Jewish Community of Philadelphia as we come together to celebrate Pesach.



Tickets are priced at just $36 per guest for an affordable and memorable night out. Open to all, this dinner is a fantastic opportunity to meet new friends, learn about diverse customs, and enjoy a feast that promises to be as delicious as it is meaningful. Don't miss out on this exquisite cultural experience—join us and be part of a community that values history, diversity, and the joy of shared meals. Everyone is welcome to join us!





Send an email if you have any further questions to [email protected]











