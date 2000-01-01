Belmont Academy Silent Auction Fundraiser

Join us for a fun evening of celebrating and supporting Belmont Academy, one of Portland's oldest nonprofit schools. The night will include food, drinks, and an exciting silent auction and raffle, featuring items donated by community friends and local businesses, ranging from $25 all the way to priceless! All proceeds from the event will be going to the school.





MORE DETAILS BELOW!





Food and Drinks

Your ticket includes heavy appetizers across an extensive charcuterie spread, an assorted desserts bar, and beverages from local breweries and wineries. Coffee and an array of non-alcoholic drinks will be available as well.





















































Silent Auction & Raffle

Silent bidding open at 7 PM, followed by the first raffle drawing at 7:30. Drawings of excellent prizes continue throughout the night! Come prepared to chase your favorite items, like bar classes, handmade leather goods, Timbers seats, Zoo membership, and Multnomah Whiskey Library admission. Other themed baskets up for auction: Coffee, Brewery, Sports, Foodie, Garden, Cocktail - and more!













































The Space

Join us at Kiln, a new flexible co-working and event space situated right in the heart of SE Portland.

Address: 1120 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214

























































Supporting Belmont Academy

One of the oldest 501(c)3 nonprofit childcare centers in Portland, Belmont Academy has cared for Portland’s infants, wobblers, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children for over 50 years. Belmont seeks to provide affordable, flexible, year-round childcare for working families. All proceeds from this event go towards sustaining Belmont Academy and its mission.

























































Our Gracious Contributors

Our silent auction and raffle will feature popular experiences and items donated by our local community:





Multnomah Whiskey Library, Portland Timbers FC, Laurelhurst Market, Por Que No, Portland Thorns FC, Canopy by Hilton, Lil’ Kickers, Coava Coffee Roasters, Chuckanut Brewery, The Bar Method, Baerlic Brewing, Gigantic Brewing, Roseline Coffee, Chuckanut Brewery, Farina Bakery, Oly’s Pizza, Roseline Coffee, Spielman Bagels, The Children’s Gym, See See Motor Coffee Co., Scottie’s Pizza, Flying Fish, Chelsea Salon, Blum Floral Design, Bull in China, Moonlight Kids, Petrichor, Protagonist, UrbanWaxx, AND MORE!





Need Childcare on Event Night?

Affordable childcare will be offered from 6:30-9:30 at Belmont Academy on the night of the event. Space is limited and available only for for children 2 1/2 and up. Reach out to Rose at 503.232.8985 for more information.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





TO DONATE AUCTION ITEMS OR FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ROSE AT 503.232.8985. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT!





All proceeds benefit Belmont Academy 501(c)3.