



Vesta Chapter #6 150th Anniversary Shawl Raffle

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN.

Winner will be drawn at the 150th anniversary high tea on 8/25/24 at the Nebraska Masonic Home.





Crochet Pattern: Lost In Time by Johanna Lindahl

Fiber Artist: Paulissa Kipp, Worthy Matron Vesta Chapter #6, Omaha Nebraska

50 years crochet experience

Time to Complete: 167 hours, 3001 stitches

Material: Loops & Threads “Electric”

Stitches Used: double crochet, front & back post double crochet, popcorn, double triple crochet

Size: 60" wide x 36" long





The colors used in the shawl represent the heroines, virtues and light of each member of our order

Blue: Fidelity, constancy and faithfulness

Red: Love, courage and devotion

Green: Hope and immortality

Yellow: Wisdom & knowledge

White: Purity and Truth





The colors are also reminiscent of jewels: blue topaz, sapphire, turquoise, ruby, garnet, peridot, citrine and more.



