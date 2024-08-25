Vesta Chapter #6 150th Anniversary Shawl Raffle
NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN.
Winner will be drawn at the 150th anniversary high tea on 8/25/24 at the Nebraska Masonic Home.
Crochet Pattern: Lost In Time by Johanna Lindahl
Fiber Artist: Paulissa Kipp, Worthy Matron Vesta Chapter #6, Omaha Nebraska
50 years crochet experience
Time to Complete: 167 hours, 3001 stitches
Material: Loops & Threads “Electric”
Stitches Used: double crochet, front & back post double crochet, popcorn, double triple crochet
Size: 60" wide x 36" long
The colors used in the shawl represent the heroines, virtues and light of each member of our order
Blue: Fidelity, constancy and faithfulness
Red: Love, courage and devotion
Green: Hope and immortality
Yellow: Wisdom & knowledge
White: Purity and Truth
The colors are also reminiscent of jewels: blue topaz, sapphire, turquoise, ruby, garnet, peridot, citrine and more.