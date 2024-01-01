Redwood Dulcimer Day 2024

Now in its 24th year, this annual event offers a variety of workshops on playing either the mountain or hammered dulcimer. Redwood Dulcimer Day offers a low-pressure, low-stress environment (via Zoom) where everyone can relax and have fun playing and learning about the dulcimer and just making music.





New this year: a "local's jam" option on the afternoon of Sunday, August 18th, where we'll gather on Neal's deck in Santa Cruz, California and play music together!





More information (including class descriptions) is online at the official Redwood Dulcimer Day website. This page is where you register and pay for your participation.





Cost: $60 for the Saturday workshops, $15 for the Friday concert, or $70 for both.