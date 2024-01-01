2024 Back to school backpack program

W﻿e care about you and your kiddos! We know what a fun, but also stressful time back to school can be! Come pick up a backpack and some school supplies for your kiddos.

When signing up for backpacks, please know that each ticket sold will equal one backpack. For example, if you have 2 school aged children who need a backpack, you will sign up for 2 "general admission" tickets. This backpack program is for your children, living in your household, under your care or guardianship.

Backpack distribution and pick up will be on Thursday, August 15th from 5:30-7pm. If you will also be picking up a food box that evening, you will get both during the pick up time that you will sign up for to get your foodbox. Please be sure to make yourself available to come pick up your backpacks! We will be at the Evangelical Free Church in Eaton.

You will need to sign up for backpacks by July 15th.



