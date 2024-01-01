Logo
Beyond Beautiful Blessings
Mother's Day Gift (Kendra Scott) Necklace

This month's raffle features an exclusive Kendra Scott piece, perfect for Mother's Day gifting. The Kendra Scott Necklace, valued at $98, can be yours through this charitable opportunity. Raffle tickets are priced at $30.

This exquisite Kendra Scott Necklace is truly a stunning piece that any mother would cherish. The intricate design and elegant details make it a perfect gift to show appreciation and love on Mother's Day. By participating in this raffle, not only do you get a chance to win this beautiful necklace valued at $98, but you also support a charitable cause. Your contribution through purchasing a raffle ticket for $30 not only gives you an opportunity to win a special gift but also helps make a positive impact. Don't miss this chance to make Mother's Day even more memorable while also giving back to those in need.

