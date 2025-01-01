LCIF August Training Helen Keller Centennial Commemorative Preorder

Preorder your one of a kind piece of Lions History. This commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the famous 1925 speech given by Helen Keller where she presented the challenge to the Lions to be her "Knights of the Blind". That challenge was accepted and lives on today as Lions provide vision services worldwide as one of the eight global initiatives. For a suggested minimum donation of $18 (aluminum) or $23 (bronze) you can own a one of a kind piece of history. All proceeds are going to LCIF. This is a limited edition piece and will only be offered thru May 2025. Order yours today and be assured to have one. Pick them up at the upcoming LCIF Training in San Antonio, Texas August 15-18, 2024. This fundraiser is brought to you by LCIF Leadership team of MD-13 Ohio.