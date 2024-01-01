September 12th • 2nd Thursdays Jazz at The Pines Rehoboth Beach DE ~ Paul Carr Jazz

No other Jazz Musician contributes such a broad spectrum of Artistry as a Performer, Energy as a Jazz Educator, & commitment to the Jazz Art Form here in the MidAtlantic. Paul brings his excellence on Tenor Sax, & an All Star Group to close out our 2024 Summer Jazz Series at The Pines!

Doors Open 530pm for Dinner Service / Show Time is 7p-830p The Top of The Pines Showroom offers a Lounge menu before & during the performance which includes appetizers and lite fare. Quiet during Performances is Appreciated.... Make Reservations at The Pines Restaurant Downstairs before or after the performance to enjoy their full dinner menu!