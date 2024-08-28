Central Grizzlies Wrestling Booster Club
Central High School Wrestling Inaugural Golf Tournament
23200 Avenue 17
Madera, CA 93637, USA
Single Player
$150
Team (4 players)
$600
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Tee Sponsorship 4 Central Wrestling Polos Team Foursome Advertising on 2024 Wrestling Poster Round of drinks at dinner Please email your company logo to:
[email protected]
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Tee Sponsorship Team Foursome Advertising on 2024 Wrestling Poster Round of drinks at dinner Please email your company logo to:
[email protected]
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Tee Sponsor Please email your company logo to:
[email protected]
Dinner
$45
If you are not participating in the golf tournament, but would like dinner and attend the after tournament festivities.
