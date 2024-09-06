eventClosed

2024 Color Fun Run

Pearson Park

Ridgecrest, CA

addExtraDonation

$

Individual Ticket
$15
This is for a single ticket.
Family Four Pack
$50
groupTicketCaption
This ticket is for a total of four participants. You will have the option to add more tickets to your family pack if your family is larger than four people. The family four pack is for a single wave time. Please have your entire group together at check-in.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing