ABWA Jessamine Chapter's Barbie Silent Auction

2225 Old School Drive A, North Charleston, SC 29405

5 day 4 night cruise Royal Caribbean or Carnival
5 day 4 night cruise Royal Caribbean or Carnival
$500

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tgv-L2t61wEtivCbP1dUdV30dGfWZQ0u/view?usp=drivesdk Sponsor Marlene Gutierrez/ Realtor Barbie 5 day 4 night cruise Royal Caribbean or Carnival. Chose to go to Bahamas, Western Caribbean or Mexico 719-663-5007 Value $2500
2 Night Stay at Lakeside Property
2 Night Stay at Lakeside Property
$200

Sponsor Katie Maus 2-night stay valid from now until the end of 2025. Blackout dates would be Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend of 2025. Here’s a link for pics: https://www.airbnb.com/slink/avM2heCF Value: $800
Nuvo Family Portrait
Nuvo Family Portrait
$100

Sponsor Nuvo Portrait Value: $1700
Weekend stay in Ormond Beach, FL
Weekend stay in Ormond Beach, FL
$150

Weekend stay in Ormond Beach, FL Value $800 Certain times blocked valid for November and beginning of December.

