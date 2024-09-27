Key Biscayne Community Church
eventClosed
Light the Night! KBCC Day School
355 Glenridge Rd
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
addExtraDonation
$
CHILD - General admission
$45
Admission for one child for unlimited access to all play areas and rides. Pre-sale price $35 available through October 24. Ticket increase on Oct 25 to $45 per child.
Admission for one child for unlimited access to all play areas and rides. Pre-sale price $35 available through October 24. Ticket increase on Oct 25 to $45 per child.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Misc - Generators (10 needed)
$75
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Misc - Permits and Inspection
$300
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Misc - Delivery, supervisor, set up, pick up
$675
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Misc - Self- powered Light Tower
$695
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
Select if you would like to sponsor this item.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - Block Party Combo
$695
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - Space Adventure
$895
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - Block Party
$995
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - Gray Rock Wall
$995
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - Swings
$995
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - Meltdown
$995
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - Jr. Pirate Ship
$1,495
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Sponsorship - Rides - 4 Station Euro Bungee Trailer
$2,495
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
Select if you would like to sponsor this ride.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout