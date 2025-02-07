83rd Annual Indiana ESA State Convention

Full Registration includes Friday Night Mixer, 1st and 2nd General Assemblies on Saturday, Saturday night Banquet, and Third General Assembly on Sunday.
Full Registration includes Friday Night Mixer, 1st and 2nd General Assemblies on Saturday, Saturday night Banquet, and Third General Assembly on Sunday.
Friday Night Mixer
$35
This only covers the Friday Night Mixer on June 20, 2025.
This only covers the Friday Night Mixer on June 20, 2025.
Saturday Morning
$35
Ticket includes Saturday breakfast and the First General Assembly.
Ticket includes Saturday breakfast and the First General Assembly.
Saturday Lunch
$55
This includes Saturday Lunch. The Saturday lunch menu will be a deli buffet includes fruit salad, coleslaw, baked pretzels, chicken noodle soup, a variety of cheeses, meats, bread, and cookies for dessert.
This includes Saturday Lunch. The Saturday lunch menu will be a deli buffet includes fruit salad, coleslaw, baked pretzels, chicken noodle soup, a variety of cheeses, meats, bread, and cookies for dessert.
Saturday Banquet
$75
This includes the Saturday night banquet and dinner. Saturday's dinner is a buffet: marinated steak with mushrooms and onions on the side, sweet bourbon salmon, Caesar salad, pasta salad, green beans, mashed potatoes and a variety of cheesecakes for dessert. The kids menu will be chicken tenders and fries.
This includes the Saturday night banquet and dinner. Saturday's dinner is a buffet: marinated steak with mushrooms and onions on the side, sweet bourbon salmon, Caesar salad, pasta salad, green beans, mashed potatoes and a variety of cheesecakes for dessert. The kids menu will be chicken tenders and fries.
Sunday Brunch
$35
This includes the Sunday morning brunch. The menu is a continental breakfast buffet.
This includes the Sunday morning brunch. The menu is a continental breakfast buffet.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!