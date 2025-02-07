Epsilon Sigma Alpha: Eta Pi

83rd Annual Indiana ESA State Convention

8910 Hatfield Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46241, USA

Full Registration
$180
Full Registration includes Friday Night Mixer, 1st and 2nd General Assemblies on Saturday, Saturday night Banquet, and Third General Assembly on Sunday.
Friday Night Mixer
$35
This only covers the Friday Night Mixer on June 20, 2025.
Saturday Morning
$35
Ticket includes Saturday breakfast and the First General Assembly.
Saturday Lunch
$55
This includes Saturday Lunch. The Saturday lunch menu will be a deli buffet includes fruit salad, coleslaw, baked pretzels, chicken noodle soup, a variety of cheeses, meats, bread, and cookies for dessert.
Saturday Banquet
$75
This includes the Saturday night banquet and dinner. Saturday's dinner is a buffet: marinated steak with mushrooms and onions on the side, sweet bourbon salmon, Caesar salad, pasta salad, green beans, mashed potatoes and a variety of cheesecakes for dessert. The kids menu will be chicken tenders and fries.
Sunday Brunch
$35
This includes the Sunday morning brunch. The menu is a continental breakfast buffet.

