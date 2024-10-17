CHPS Online Fundraiser

Unlock academic success with five hours of personalized tutoring from AE2 Learning! Renowned for their skilled educators and tailored approach, AE2 Learning specializes in:
-SAT and college test preparation
-Private school entrance exams
-Science and math mastery
-Beginner, Int, and Advanced reading strategies
Whether you're preparing for your next big test or looking to strengthen your skills, this package provides expert guidance to help you achieve your goals. Empower yourself or your student with the tools to excel!
Start bidding today and invest in your future!
Donated by AE2 Learning
Value: $300
Kiehl's Luxury Skincare Basket
$30
Glow in luxury with this exclusive Kiehl's gift basket, featuring a curated selection of premium skincare essentials. Indulge in some of Kiehl's most beloved products, including:
Ultra Facial Cleanser
Better Screen UV Serum
Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash
Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution
Creamy Eye Treatment
Calendula Herbal Extract Toner
...and more!
Whether you're treating yourself or surprising someone special, this luxurious skincare set is perfect for anyone seeking radiant, healthy skin. Bid now to pamper yourself with the finest in skincare from Kiehl's!
Donated by: The Berkery Family
Valued at: $250
Princeton Soup & Sandwich Gift Card
$25
Warm up your day!
Indulge in a delightful dining experience with this $50 gift card to Princeton Soup & Sandwich Company. Known for their hearty soups, gourmet sandwiches, and gourmet comfort, this local gem is the perfect spot for a cozy meal. Whether you're grabbing lunch on the go or settling in for a leisurely bite, this gift card is your ticket to comfort food at its finest. Treat yourself or someone special!
Donated by: Princeton Soup & Sandwich Company.
Value: $50
Duralex Clear Stackable Bowl Set and Drinkwear Set
$30
Experience the unmatched quality and timeless elegance of Duralex with this stunning glassware collection. This Le Gigogne Stackable Bowl Set includes 10 clear, stackable bowls, perfect for serving everything from salads to snacks, while offering space-saving convenience and stylish design. Complementing the bowls is the Le Picadie Drinkware Set, featuring 18 clear drinkware pieces that are ideal for any beverage, from water to cocktails. Both sets are made in France and renowned for their exceptional durability, resistance to thermal shock, and high-end craftsmanship. Bid now to bring home these elegant, functional pieces that will elevate any table setting!
Donated by: Lisa Knierim
Value: $150
Wanderlust at Home Gift Basket
$30
Transform Your Self-Care Routine!
Includes an assortment of handmade candles, bath bombs, and soap, crafted with simple, non-toxic ingredients and eco-friendly upcycled and recyclable packaging to minimize environmental impact.
Wanderlust at Home, a local business based in Cranbury, NJ, delivers high-quality candles and personal care items designed for daily indulgence. Inspired by destinations around the globe, each product invites you to embark on a sensory journey. From smooth soaps to fragrant bath bombs and small, but powerful candles, every piece offers a moment of escape and relaxation.
This gift basket includes:
Soap: Hangzhou Green Tea, Kentucky Bourbon, and Verbena de Provence
Bath Bombs: Cranbury Pumpkin & Cotswolds Herb Garden
Candles: Lost at Sea and Bar Harbor Blueberry
Elevate your self-care routine and explore a world of comfort and tranquility without leaving home!
Donated by: Wanderlust at Home
Retail Value: $60
A Night at McCarter Theatre: Two Tickets
$50
A Night at McCarter Theatre: Two Tickets to a Spectacular Performance
Experience the magic of live theater with two tickets to a world-class performance at the renowned McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ. Known for its rich history of outstanding productions, McCarter Theatre offers an array of plays, musicals, and concerts that will captivate and inspire.
This package includes:
-Two tickets to a McCarter Theatre performance of your choice (excluding A Christmas Carol).
1A chance to immerse yourself in a premier cultural experience, surrounded by the artistry and charm of this iconic venue.
Whether you’re a fan of thought-provoking dramas, vibrant musicals, or intimate concerts, McCarter Theatre has something to delight every taste. Bid now and prepare for an unforgettable evening in the heart of Princeton!
Restrictions may apply. Subject to ticket availability. Please contact McCarter Theatre for scheduling and seat selection.
Donated by: Joan Weidner
Value: $150
"Silver Crossing" Local Art 6"x18"
$50
Add a touch of elegance to your home with Silver Crossing, a captivating pastel painting that beautifully captures the subtle interplay of light and shadow. Measuring 6x18", this original artwork invites viewers into a serene and sophisticated landscape of timeless beauty. Don't miss this opportunity to own a unique piece of art that will inspire and delight for years to come.
Donated by: Gwen Toma
Value: $650–$750
Behind the Scenes Tour of the 1713 House
$30
Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the 1713 East Jersey Cottage with Architect Steven Golisano
Step into history with a private, guided tour of the iconic 1713 House, hosted by renowned architect Steven Golisano. Explore the timeless architecture, uncover fascinating historical details, and get an insider’s look at the restoration and future plans for this unique property. This exclusive opportunity offers a unique chance to engage with the vision behind the house’s preservation while learning about its rich past and exciting future. Bid now for a rare behind-the-scenes experience!
Donated by: Steven Golisano
Value: Priceless!
Private Pickleball Lesson
$30
New to pickleball or looking to refine the basics? This 2-hour lesson for 1 or 3 people, donated by Pam Ornberg, is the perfect way to start your pickleball journey. With experience teaching through Cranbury Recreation, Pam will guide you through the fundamentals of the game, from paddle grip to footwork, in a fun and supportive environment. Whether you’re just starting or want to build confidence on the court, this lesson is designed to give you the skills you need to enjoy the game. Bid now for a personalized beginner’s experience!
Donated by: Pam Ornberg
Value: $200
Porland Christina Seasons 12-Piece Dinner Set - DARK GREY
$30
Bring a touch of elegance to your dining table with the Porland Christina Seasons 12-Piece Dinner Set. This collection combines modern and traditional styles, crafted from Porland’s Alumilite Porcelain, which offers exceptional mechanical strength while maintaining a sleek, slim profile. The set includes 4 dinner plates (10.61" each), 4 salad plates (8.25" each), and 4 bowls (6.29" each), perfect for any occasion, whether casual or formal.
The Christina collection is both dishwasher and microwave safe, designed for everyday use while maintaining its sophisticated look. Enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year limited scratch warranty, ensuring this high-quality set remains beautiful for years to come. Bid now to add a timeless, durable, and stylish touch to your home!
Donated by: Lisa Knierim
Value: $400
Professional Blowout and Style + Hair Products - Studio 43
$30
Pamper Yourself with a Professional Blowout, Style, and Hair Products
Treat yourself to a luxurious blowout and style from the talented stylists at Studio 43 Hair Design, located right on Main Street in Cranbury. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or just looking for a little self-care, this experience will leave you feeling refreshed, confident, and ready to shine.
Bid now for the chance to enjoy expert care at this local gem, where personalized attention and top-notch service are always in style! And enjoy high-end hair products in a reusable basket to maintain your style!
💇♀️ Perfect for a night out, holiday event, or simply to indulge yourself!
Donated by:
Value: $60
1-Hour Private Yoga Session
$30
Private Yoga Session with Certified Instructor Samantha Andrews
Relax, rejuvenate, and deepen your practice with a 1-hour private yoga session, tailored just for you by certified instructor Samantha Andrews. Whether you're new to yoga or looking to refine your technique, Samantha will personalize the session to meet your specific needs, helping you build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. Enjoy a peaceful, focused experience in a one-on-one setting, perfect for individuals or small groups. Bid now for the opportunity to experience yoga like never before!
Donated by: Samantha Andrews
Value: $150
1-Hour Small Group Yoga Practice (3-6 people)
$50
Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation with a 1-hour private yoga session for your small group of 3–6 people. Led by an experienced instructor, this session is tailored to your group’s needs, offering a personalized practice that can focus on strength, flexibility, mindfulness, or relaxation.
Bid now to treat yourself and your group to an hour of mindful movement and tranquility!
Gather your friends or family for this exclusive opportunity to unwind, recharge, and connect in a serene environment.
Donated by: Samantha Andrews
Value: $300
Handmade Cranbury Town Hall Pillow 12"x17"
$30
Show your hometown pride with this beautifully handmade pillow featuring the iconic Cranbury, NJ Town Hall. Crafted with care, this 12" x 17" decorative pillow brings a touch of local charm into your home. Perfect for any room, it’s a unique way to celebrate Cranbury’s rich history and your love for the town. Whether as a statement piece on your couch or a special gift for a fellow Cranbury resident, this pillow is a one-of-a-kind treasure. Bid now and bring home a piece of Cranbury’s heritage!
Donated by: Audrey Smith
Value: $100
A Night of Babysitting!
$30
Parents’ Night Out!
Enjoy a well-deserved break with a night of babysitting, offering care for up to 4 children from 6 PM to midnight. Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a night with friends, or some quiet time to yourself, you can relax knowing your little ones are in safe and caring hands.
Your babysitter is a responsible and energetic high school junior who loves working with kids and can provide fun activities, stories, and a smooth bedtime routine. Take the night off—you’ve earned it!
Donated by: The Suttmeier Family
Valued at: Priceless!
Cranbury Throw Blanket and Book
$30
Cranbury Pride Package! Celebrate your love for Cranbury with this special hometown package! This cozy throw blanket features images of Cranbury, NJ, perfect for snuggling up or adding a touch of local pride to your home. Paired with the hardcover book "Cranbury, A New Jersey Town from the Colonial Era to the Present" by local author John Chambers, this package offers a deeper dive into the town’s rich history. Whether you're wrapping yourself in warmth or learning about Cranbury's past, this set is a perfect way to showcase your town pride. Bid now and bring home a piece of Cranbury!
Donated by: Audrey Smith
Value: $75
Perfectly Polished Brows – Brow Wax at Galleria Art Studio
$10
Elevate your beauty routine with a professional brow wax at Galleria Art Studio in charming Cranbury, NJ. Let their skilled technicians shape and define your brows, leaving you feeling polished and confident. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or indulging in a little self-care, this service promises flawless results in a relaxing and welcoming environment.
Treat yourself—or gift this luxurious experience to someone who deserves to shine!
Donated by: Galleria Art Studio
Value: $40
Pamper Your Feet – Pedicure at Galleria Art Studio
$20
Step into relaxation and treat your feet to a luxurious pedicure at Galleria Art Studio in Cranbury, NJ. Enjoy expert care in a serene atmosphere as their skilled technicians rejuvenate your toes with precision and style. Perfect for a much-needed self-care moment or to prepare for any occasion, this pedicure will leave your feet feeling refreshed and looking fabulous.
Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a little “me time” or share the gift of pampering with someone special!
Donated by: Galleria Art Studio
Value: $60
Porland Christina Seasons 12-Piece Dinner Set - RED
$30
Bring a touch of elegance to your dining table with the Porland Christina Seasons 12-Piece Dinner Set. This collection combines modern and traditional styles, crafted from Porland’s Alumilite Porcelain, which offers exceptional mechanical strength while maintaining a sleek, slim profile. The set includes 4 dinner plates (10.61" each), 4 salad plates (8.25" each), and 4 bowls (6.29" each), perfect for any occasion, whether casual or formal.
The Christina collection is both dishwasher and microwave safe, designed for everyday use while maintaining its sophisticated look. Enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year limited scratch warranty, ensuring this high-quality set remains beautiful for years to come. Bid now to add a timeless, durable, and stylish touch to your home!
Donated by: Lisa Knierim
Value: $400
