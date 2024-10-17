CHPS Online Fundraiser

A Night at McCarter Theatre: Two Tickets to a Spectacular Performance Experience the magic of live theater with two tickets to a world-class performance at the renowned McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ. Known for its rich history of outstanding productions, McCarter Theatre offers an array of plays, musicals, and concerts that will captivate and inspire. This package includes: -Two tickets to a McCarter Theatre performance of your choice (excluding A Christmas Carol). 1A chance to immerse yourself in a premier cultural experience, surrounded by the artistry and charm of this iconic venue. Whether you’re a fan of thought-provoking dramas, vibrant musicals, or intimate concerts, McCarter Theatre has something to delight every taste. Bid now and prepare for an unforgettable evening in the heart of Princeton! Restrictions may apply. Subject to ticket availability. Please contact McCarter Theatre for scheduling and seat selection. Donated by: Joan Weidner Value: $150

