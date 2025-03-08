Home for Good Dog Rescue

Hosted by

Home for Good Dog Rescue

About this event

8.3.2025 Puppy Yoga Fundraiser (Berkeley Heights YMCA)

59 Locust Ave

Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922, USA

Adult Participant
$35

Must be 16+ to participate in this class. The class is scheduled to begin promptly at 1 pm so please plan to arrive at least 10-15 minutes early for setup. 100% of the proceeds from your donation go back to HFGDR! The yoga level will be geared towards beginners so all levels can participate! 😍

High School Student Participant
$25

[Select this option if you are currently a HIGH SCHOOL student!] Must be 16+ to participate in this class. The class is scheduled to begin promptly at 1 pm so please plan to arrive at least 10-15 minutes early for setup. 100% of the proceeds from your donation go back to HFGDR! The yoga level will be geared towards beginners so all levels can participate! 😍

Add a donation for Home for Good Dog Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!