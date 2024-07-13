For The Wretched - Revolutionary Self-Defense

Learn the techniques and principles you need to compete with blue belts. Divided into Technique, Concepts, and Praxis sections, this three-part instructional will be released in August, 2024 and the pre-sale price is just $12. After the release date the price will be $25. The instructional is taught by Elias Cepeda. Elias is the head coach of the revolutionary inner-city fight academy and community center Foundation Chicago, a retired MMA fighter, and first degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under four-time world champion and undefeated UFC veteran Robert Drysdale. Elias is also a dissident journalist and university lecturer of literature and critical theory.

Learn the techniques and principles you need to compete with blue belts. Divided into Technique, Concepts, and Praxis sections, this three-part instructional will be released in August, 2024 and the pre-sale price is just $12. After the release date the price will be $25. The instructional is taught by Elias Cepeda. Elias is the head coach of the revolutionary inner-city fight academy and community center Foundation Chicago, a retired MMA fighter, and first degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under four-time world champion and undefeated UFC veteran Robert Drysdale. Elias is also a dissident journalist and university lecturer of literature and critical theory.

seeMoreDetailsMobile