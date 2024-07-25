eventClosed

Dignity Inc 2024 Health and Wellness Event

316 Academy St

Warrior Run, PA 18706, USA

Health and Wellness - 1 day, no CEU
$30
For Direct Support Professionals or caregivers and agencies who do not need CEU credits.
Health and Wellness - 2 day, no CEU
$50
Health and Wellness 1 Day - CEUs
$50
This is the registration for a single day. If you would like to attend both days, please register for 2 Day ticket.
Health and Wellness 2 Day - CEUs
$75
This is the registration for both days. If you would only like to attend 1 day, please register for 1 Day ticket

