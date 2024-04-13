



"I'm Late, I'm Late for a very important date" said the White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland.

You are invited to a Tea Party Social. So register now, so you are not late for Raleigh Chapter of ASG's Spring Fling on April 13, 2024 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church 3313 Wade Ave, Raleigh NC 27607. Registration is free but be sure to register so we know the number coming for the refreshment count and so you will have a tea cup at the Tea Party Social. Do dig out your Easter bonnets or Spring hats and join your fellow ASG members for a Tea Party Social event. Registration for Spring Fling closes April 4, 2024. Watch elsewhere in the newsletter for more information regarding Spring Fling. Looking forward to seeing all those hats at the Tea Party Social.

Questions? Contact Susan Matthews at [email protected].