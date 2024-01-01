Youth Food Justice Network's (YFJN) Annual Youth Food Justice Conference is an event that highlights young people working in urban agriculture, food justice, and advocacy-related work across New York City. Each year, we bring together organizations working towards food justice and sustainability goals to students in a day of learning with and from each other. So far this year's conference will feature workshops from YFJN, Teens for Food Justice, Green City Force, Green Guerillas, and other youth-led organizations!





Stay tuned for more details about our morning and afternoon workshops!