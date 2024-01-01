Logo
East New York Farms
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Youth Food Justice Conference

665 New Lots Avenue at, Barbey St, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA

Youth Food Justice Network's (YFJN) Annual Youth Food Justice Conference is an event that highlights young people working in urban agriculture, food justice, and advocacy-related work across New York City. Each year, we bring together organizations working towards food justice and sustainability goals to students in a day of learning with and from each other. So far this year's conference will feature workshops from YFJN, Teens for Food Justice, Green City Force, Green Guerillas, and other youth-led organizations! 


Stay tuned for more details about our morning and afternoon workshops!

common:freeFormsBy