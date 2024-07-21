Buddhist Association Of Colorado 科州佛教会丹佛寺
2024 Prayer Services Event (Veg, Flowers/Fruit/light) 2024 法會：供齋/花果/燈
供齋$100 Veg Offering to Buddha $100
$100
$100 sponsor's name will be listed and reported by Shifu during prayer service. Please inform Shifu (before Event) 1) Which Event or Date 2) Your name on the offering list
供齋$50 Veg Offering to Buddha $50
$50
Please inform Shifu (before Event) 1) Which Event or Date this is for? 2) Your name on the offering list
供花果$50 Flower/Fruit offering to Buddha
$50
Please inform Shifu (before Event) 1) Which Event or Date this is for? 2) Your name on the offering list
大牌位 $300 Oversized tablet $300
$300
牌 位 $100 tablet (Yellow or RED)
$100
PLS TELL SHIFU YOUR NAME AND TYPE OF TABLET AND DAYE OF EVENT
随喜 牌 位 $50 tablet (Yellow or RED)
$50
PLS TELL SHIFU YOUR NAME AND TYPE OF TABLET AND DATE OF EVENT
EACH person Lighting lamp for Wisdom and Blessing 福慧燈 $20
$20
Pls inform the admin of your lighting names. Add quantity for each person Please inform Shifu (before Event) 1) Which Event or Date this is for? 2) Your name on the offering list
Other items $1(for temple use)
$1
Any other items specified by Shifu. For DONATION, Please use the DONATION entry below.
$
