Turn It Up! A silent auction benefiting WFNU

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium baseball outing as the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays! On May 3rd at 11:35 a.m., Suite 49 at Target Field awaits your group of 32. With luxurious seating and prime dugout views, cheer on the Twins in style while enjoying a memorable and exclusive game-day experience! Valued at $2000!
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable night of genre-defying music with 2 tickets (a $150 value) to see five-time Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper live at the Dakota in Minneapolis.
A visionary artist who bridges jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and soul, Glasper has earned 16 Grammy nominations and an Emmy Award for his work on Ava DuVernay’s 13th. Known for his dynamic live performances and collaborations across the music world, this is your chance to witness one of today’s most innovative musicians in an intimate setting.
📍 Dakota – 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
📅 Friday, May 29
⏰ 9:30 PM show
Don’t miss this opportunity to see a true musical trailblazer live in concert!
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone lucky!) to a deliciously meaningful gift basket from Highland Popcorn, located at 2138 Ford Parkway in St. Paul.
This bundle includes:
That’s a $90 total value — packed with flavor and purpose.
Choose from mouthwatering favorites like Cheddar-Jalapeño, Kettlecorn, Cheese, Dill, Caramel, Butter, Peppermint, and the fan-favorite Wowza Mix (caramel, cheese, and butter). Every batch is popped fresh daily.
Highland Popcorn is more than a popcorn shop — it’s a nonprofit creating life-changing employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Every purchase supports meaningful work, community connection, and inclusive opportunity.
It’s popcorn with heart. Popcorn with purpose. Popcorn with personality.
Bid generously and snack proudly.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone lucky!) to a deliciously meaningful gift basket from Highland Popcorn, located at 2138 Ford Parkway in St. Paul.
This bundle includes:
That’s a $90 total value — packed with flavor and purpose.
Choose from mouthwatering favorites like Cheddar-Jalapeño, Kettlecorn, Cheese, Dill, Caramel, Butter, Peppermint, and the fan-favorite Wowza Mix (caramel, cheese, and butter). Every batch is popped fresh daily.
Highland Popcorn is more than a popcorn shop — it’s a nonprofit creating life-changing employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Every purchase supports meaningful work, community connection, and inclusive opportunity.
It’s popcorn with heart. Popcorn with purpose. Popcorn with personality.
Bid generously and snack proudly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!