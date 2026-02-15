Turn It Up! A silent auction benefiting WFNU

Experience an unforgettable night of genre-defying music with 2 tickets (a $150 value) to see five-time Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper live at the Dakota in Minneapolis.

A visionary artist who bridges jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and soul, Glasper has earned 16 Grammy nominations and an Emmy Award for his work on Ava DuVernay’s 13th. Known for his dynamic live performances and collaborations across the music world, this is your chance to witness one of today’s most innovative musicians in an intimate setting.

📍 Dakota – 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

📅 Friday, May 29

⏰ 9:30 PM show

Don’t miss this opportunity to see a true musical trailblazer live in concert!