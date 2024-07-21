Chico Chapter NSDAR online store

Regular membership is $80.00 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($18) and Chapter ($10).
Life membership is $18 which is made which is made up of the year's dues for State ($8) and Chapter ($10).
Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to additionally support Chico Chapter.
You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), and a year of dues for National ($52), State ($18) and Chapter ($10).
Please add $4.00 to have your yearbook mailed. (You may pick up your yearbook at a meeting at no charge. The yearbook will be posted as a pdf file on the Member's Only website.)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing