Chico Chapter NSDAR online store

Regular Membership Dues item
Regular Membership Dues
$80

Regular membership is $80.00 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($18) and Chapter ($10).

Life Member Chapter Dues item
Life Member Chapter Dues
$18

Life membership is $18 which is made which is made up of the year's dues for State ($8) and Chapter ($10).

Associate Membership Dues item
Associate Membership Dues
$10

Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to additionally support Chico Chapter.

Prospective Member Application Fees item
Prospective Member Application Fees
$155

You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), and a year of dues for National ($52), State ($18) and Chapter ($10).

Yearbook Postage item
Yearbook Postage
$4

Please add $4.00 to have your yearbook mailed. (You may pick up your yearbook at a meeting at no charge. The yearbook will be posted as a pdf file on the Member's Only website.)

