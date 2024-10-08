2024 Storybook Christmas in Waterford Holiday House Tour-$30

Storybook Christmas in Waterford Holiday House Tour
$30
Join the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society for the 2024 Story Book Christmas Holiday House Tour. You will enjoy a self-guided tour through 7 homes, in a wide variety of styles and ages. Please print your receipt to receive an attendance band available at each home on the tour.
Also available during event will be basket raffle, (tickets available at each house) pop up shops at the Yellow Tavern, 104 Walnut Street, Waterford, PA (downstairs in the Altheim House on the Tour) and snacks along the way.
Homes are all located in Waterford at:
Winter Wonderland-776 Cherry Street
Jingle Bell Hideaway-529 Cherry Street
Silver Bell Estate-28 East 5th Street
Cindy Lou Chalet-236 East 2nd
Evergreen Lodge-731 High Street
Ebenezer's Retreat-104 Walnut Street
North Pole-1005 Elk Creek Road
Join the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society for the 2024 Story Book Christmas Holiday House Tour. You will enjoy a self-guided tour through 7 homes, in a wide variety of styles and ages. Please print your receipt to receive an attendance band available at each home on the tour.
Also available during event will be basket raffle, (tickets available at each house) pop up shops at the Yellow Tavern, 104 Walnut Street, Waterford, PA (downstairs in the Altheim House on the Tour) and snacks along the way.
Homes are all located in Waterford at:
Winter Wonderland-776 Cherry Street
Jingle Bell Hideaway-529 Cherry Street
Silver Bell Estate-28 East 5th Street
Cindy Lou Chalet-236 East 2nd
Evergreen Lodge-731 High Street
Ebenezer's Retreat-104 Walnut Street
North Pole-1005 Elk Creek Road